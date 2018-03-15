Loveland community reacts to arrest of suspected shooter from 2015 death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Residents in Loveland are breathing a sigh of relief as an arrest is made in connection to two shootings in their community.

“It was just scary,” resident, Beth Rankin said.

Multiple random shootings, just months apart in Larimer and Weld Counties left local folks on edge the summer of 2015.

“I have a brother that doesn’t live far from there and he used to walk to work and you just get scared because you feel like - you can’t be out in the open,” Rankin said.

On the night of June 3, police say a man driving a pick-up truck followed a motorcyclist, near Denver Avenue and East 18th Street in Loveland.

Moments later shots were fired. Luckily the motorcyclist was not injured. But just twelve minutes later, the shooter struck again, this time two miles away.

65-year-old William Connole was out walking when he was shot and killed at the intersection of east First Street and north St. Louis Avenue.

“Being in northern Colorado and not knowing who the individual was or whether or not it was safe to travel on the backroads – that was a huge concern for people,” resident, David Jaramillo said.

Finally – three years later, there is a break in the case. Police have arrested 35-year-old Christopher Parker in connection to those two shootings.

“Of course it’s relief but I think we’re all still very guarded,” Rankin said.

Parker is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder. He will be back in court next week for a first appearance.