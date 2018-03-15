Investigators search for police impersonator in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — An active investigation is underway in Parker into a possible police impersonation and investigators have asked for the public’s help in solving the case.

Parker police said it happened when the victim was pulled over near Canterberry Trail and Paperflower Drive in the Canterberry subdivision on March 1 at about 3:30 p.m. The suspect is an unknown male.

He was driving a black and white SUV with activated red and blue emergency lights. A police statement says the victim felt uncomfortable about the encounter and called the police department 30 minutes later.

Suspect description

White male

Late d20s or early 30s

5’10”-5’11”

185-200 lbs.

Brown slicked-back hair

Muscular build

Star tattoo on left arm above the elbow

Dark-colored uniform and badge

Duty belt and firearm

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Wilson at 303-805-6561 or bwilson@parkerpolice.org