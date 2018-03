DENVER — The Home Depot will hold several hiring events in Colorado on Thursday.

The job fairs will be held at 60 stores from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company said it will be hiring 700 workers in the state for permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Candidates can apply online before the events, but walk-ins are welcome. The application process takes about 15 minutes.

Job seekers can also text HOMEDEPOT 52270 to receive a link about jobs in the area.