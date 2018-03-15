× Food held at wrong temperature leads to Restaurant Report Card ‘F’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Urban Egg, A Daytime Eatery

The Denver breakfast restaurant failed our report card with 12 critical health code violations found during surprise inspections in January and July 2017. The critical mistakes included:

Sanitizer measured zero for ammonia

Clean utensils stored in dirty pan

Chorizo was tossed, held at wrong temperature

The president of the restaurant group that owns Urban Egg, Randy Price invited us into the kitchen and showed us the violations were corrected.

Price said, “We apologize this happened. This is a lapse in judgement that I personally take full accountability and accountability for what happened here and it will not happen again under my watch. I welcome anybody to come into our kitchen at any time to show them our commitment to sanitation, cleanliness and health code compliance. It’s a big deal for me and a big deal for our company.”

Price told us he fired two kitchen managers and hired someone he considers a veteran in the food industry. Urban Egg, located on East Belleview Avenue passed its follow up inspection.

Happy Sumo at the Orchard Town Center

The Westminster restaurant scored 10 critical health code violations in January. The issues included:

Employees used cold water to wash hands

Cutting board not cleaned and sanitized between cutting chicken and vegetables

No soap at hand sink

Excessive food debris on walls, shelves and handles of coolers

Happy Sumo’s general manager Kevin Maloney sent an email that says in part: “We have taken aggressive steps to not only correct the violations but to insure that they do not reoccur moving forward. We have educated and reeducated our staff, purchased the necessary equipment and implemented new daily and hourly protocols, policies and procedures.”

Happy Sumo at the Orchard Town Center is on Delaware Street.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop – Lakewood



The “A” goes to Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Lakewood for two inspections with no critical violations.

General Manager Savanna Barron said, “It’s definitely about staying on top of your game. And making sure that everyone knows all the standards that we have. If there is something you miss, we are improving on it so the next time that they come you are definitely ready for what you missed.”

Potbelly is located at 375 Union Boulevard.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

