Fire Rescue Dogs

Cheer on local FIREFIGHTERS and PUPPIES along the St. Patrick's Day Parade route in Downtown Denver. Then join them for even more fun at their after party at Fado's, where you can pick up your very own super HOT 2017 calendar!!! Photo opps with our firefighters and puppy cuddles are a sure thing! The firefighters and puppies will also appear at Kendra Scott at Park Meadows on march 31st from 1pm to 5pm for a fundraising event. Puppies will be up for adoption and firefighters will be there to sign calendars. For more information on this event go to FireRescueDogs.com/events

🍀 Parade: 9:30am - noon

🍀 After party: Til 10:00pm...or later

🍀 'That Eighties Band' hits the stage at 7:30pm!

Parade route and details visit:

www.denverstpatricksdayparade.com