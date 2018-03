Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Powerful winds that came with a rain storm caused at least 13 power pole fires, bringing down some power lines in the area of I-270 and I-70 late Thursday night.

The South Adams County Fire Department said I-270 was closed in both directions from about Vasquez Boulevard to Quebec Street. There were power outages affecting 4,500 customers from Sand Creek north to 64th Avenue.