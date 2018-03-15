× Endangered elderly man reported missing in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — An endangered elderly man was reported missing on Wednesday night, the Thornton Police Department said.

Albert Smith, 75, was last seen in the area of East 120th Avenue and Holly Street.

Police said Smith is confined to a red electric wheelchair and is in need of regular intervals of medication.

It’s possible Smith could need immediate medical attention, police said.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911.