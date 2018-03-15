Denver job seeker sings resume, gets worldwide attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Launching a career can be tough, but one University of Denver graduate's job search is getting some serious attention.

Page Kemna is looking for a way to kick-start her career in sales and marketing and has found a way to stand out from the crowd of applicants, by singing her resume.

She tells FOX31, “I wanted them to know who I was outside of just paper so I decided to sing them a little song to show them I could go the extra mile.”

After her LinkedIn post went viral, Kemna started getting international attention, appearing in Germany’s Spiegel news magazine.

She will also appear on the Pickler and Ben talk show later this month on the CMT network.

Kemna was caught off guard by the exposure. “I didn't realize this was going to blow up the way it did.”

If you would like to hear Kemna sing, she’s been invited to perform at Beryl’s Beer Co. at 3120 Blake Street in Denver on Saturday March 17 at 8 p.m.