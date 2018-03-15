Corned beef & Cabbage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe from Whole Foods



5 pounds corned brisket of beef

6 whole black peppercorns

3 carrots, halved or quartered

3 onions, halved or quartered

1 green cabbage, quartered

Method:

Place corned beef and peppercorns in enough water to cover meat. Cover the pot or kettle, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 5 hours or until tender, skimming occasionally. During the last hour, add carrots and onions and cover again. During the last 15 minutes, add cabbage. Once cooking is complete, transfer meat and vegetables to a platter. Serve with boiled potatoes, cooked separately.