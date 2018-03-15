Colorado bridges share same construction method of collapsed Miami bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The State of Colorado depends on the same construction method that was used to build a bridge in Florida that collapsed on Thursday.

Sixteen bridges across Colorado, controlled by the state department of transportation, were constructed using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC). The method allows crews to build a bridge in a separate location before moving a near-final product into place. The Pecos Street bridge over I-70 is a recent Denver-area example of an ABC project.

“There’s a heavy inspection process when you’re constructing something,” explained Amy Ford with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). “It doesn’t matter if you move it in place or if you’re building it in place— that inspection process is still the same.”

The ABC method is used across the country. CDOT has been using the method for nearly 15 years, according to Ford.

City and County of Denver officials told FOX31 they have built significant parts of some 214 pedestrian bridges off site to later move into place. In a statement, Denver said it doesn’t consider that process Accelerated Bridge Construction.

Overall, Ford said Colorado hasn’t experienced any issues with the ABC process.

The cause of the bridge collapse was undetermined as of late Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

There are safety benefits to off-site construction, according to CDOT. The process keeps construction crews away from traffic while also limiting the impact on traffic.