Colorado-based company worked on bridge that collapsed in Miami

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A consulting and manufacturing firm based in Louisville, Colorado recently did some work on the bridge that collapsed in Miami Thursday, killing several people.

BDI provides testing and monitoring services for projects like bridges.

Jesse Grimson, a partner for BDI, told BuzzFeed News that it “did some work on the bridge during a move.”

The company issued a statement Thursday about the collapse.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that the pedestrian bridge has collapsed at FIU. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families that have been affected by the collapse. We have removed comments from our social media accounts out of respect for the individuals and families that have been affected by the collapse.”

A reporter for BuzzFeed tweeted a post that BDI deleted after the collapse Thursday.