3-week dry spell could end as cold front to bring rain to Denver, snow to mountains

DENVER -- After three weeks of dry conditions, a cold front will bring some moisture to Colorado on Thursday afternoon.

Snow will continue for the high country throughout the day, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

High temperatures in the Denver metro area and eastern Plains will reach the mid-60s by the early afternoon as clouds continue to build.

Scattered showers will develop around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., continuing through the early overnight hours. A few raindrops might transition over to flurries by the start of the day on Friday.

It has been three weeks since there has been recorded moisture in Denver. On Feb. 22, 0.9 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

Snow accumulation will range from 1-4 inches across the mountains with less than a quarter-inch of rain possible for the metro area and Plains.

Wind will also be an issue as the cold front pushes through with gusts as high as 30-35 mph. A red flag warning for high fire danger will be in effect for the southeastern Plains during the afternoon.

By Friday morning, clouds and any precipitation will clear out of the state. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

Conditions for the weekend look split between Saturday and Sunday. St. Patrick's Day on Saturday will offer a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s and breezy conditions.

Another system will impact the region Sunday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain and snow to Colorado.

