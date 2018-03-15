× Casino Royale presented by Adaptive Adventures

Who: Adaptive Adventures

What: Casino Royale

When: Friday, June 1st from 6pm-11pm

Where: Pinehurst Country Club (click for map)

Adaptive Adventures, our Serving Those Who Serve partners, are excited to announce this year’s Casino Royale fundraiser.

Enjoy an evening filled with cocktails, delicious eats, a special presentation, live auction, silent auction and casino games including blackjack, craps, roulette and poker.

The Casino Royale event is their largest fundraiser of the year. It provides a great opportunity to enjoy a fun and inspiring evening with friends while providing freedom through mobility to more individuals with physical disabilities and their families.

Tickets:

$85 Early Bird Tickets before May 1st

$100 General Admission Tickets after May 1st

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.