Blueprint Denver looks to help ease housing shortage

DENVER -- It should come as no surprise to anyone that Denver has a housing shortage. In an attempt to meet the dwelling demand, more housing is being built up high in the sky. Can you say condominiums?

But more housing is still needed and that’s one major task of Blueprint Denver. “Blueprint Denver is our citywide planning effort to look at land use, transportation and urban design," said David Gaspers, city of Denver principal city planner.

According to Blueprint Denver, one possible solution to the future of housing could lie in our past. It’s called the carriage house, “ it’s one way we can think about expanding housing choice throughout the city.” Said gaspers.

Ann Kuechenmeister owns a home in the Five Points neighborhood and has a 500 square-foot carriage house in the backyard.

It was built to augment her family’s income. She rents it now on Airbnb.com.

She is in favor of Denver's carriage house proposal. “I think it’s a great idea because you can add a lot, some density to communities in a smaller footprint of affordable options.“

There are a lot of carriage homes in the city, and if Denver approves, all they need is you to move in.