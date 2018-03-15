× 54th Annual Commerce City Memorial Day Parade

What: 54th Annual Commerce City Memorial Day Parade

When: Monday, May 28th from 10am to noon

Where: 1.5 mile parade route that begins at E. 64th Ave. and Newport St. and ends at 6060 E. Parkway Dr.

Military units, bands, floats and antique car clubs turn out for Commerce City’s annual Memorial Day Parade to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The parade lasts approximately two hours with nearly 100 displays! Prior to the parade, the city will host a ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:15 a.m. to recognize the Grand Marshals. The parade is held rain or shine; parade participation and admission is free.

For more info, click here.