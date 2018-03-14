You can turn Google Maps into Mario Kart this week

NEW YORK — March 10 (aka MAR10) was Mario Day and to celebrate Google and Nintendo teamed up to turn Google Maps into Mario Kart for one week only.

Here’s how you do it:

Get the latest version of Google Maps (App Store on iPhones or Google Play on Androids). Enter the address where you want to go Click on Directions. Instead of pressing “Start,” press the “?” next to it. Click “Let’s-A Go” and enjoy!

Once you begin, the traditional navigation arrow is transformed into Mario and you’ll make your commute into a video game.

In order to make it work, you must have the latest version of Google Maps and you must be in driving mode.

For more information on how to do it, check out the Google Maps blog.