Workshops to give legal help to undocumented immigrants with DACA scheduled

DENVER -- One of Denver’s largest community service groups is trying to give undocumented immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) the legal help they may need. Servicios De La Raza is partnering up with the lawyers at Robinson and Henry to hold a free DACA renewal workshop on March 24th.

The Obama administration started DACA to give deportation protections and work visas to a large group of eligible undocumented immigrants illegally brought to the U.S. as children.

President Trump moved to end the program by March 5 and pressured Congress to pass a permanent solution.

But there are federal court orders in place in a legal fight to save that protection and in the meantime, DACA recipients can re-enroll while they wait for Congress or the courts to act.

Attorney Edomon Garibyan says there is a small window before things could change.

“(Congress) might impose additional requirements. It might do away with the program entirely. We don’t know!” explained Garibyan.

Silvia Gamboa with Servicios says the group is constantly listening to the needs of the community. She hopes their upcoming event will help ease some fear surrounding what happens next.

“You’re having an attorney go step-by-step with you on how to fill out an application, what to expect and really answer some of those unanswered questions,” Gamboa added.

Servicios is holding an information event about DACA meant for professionals. Gamboa says this is for business owners, managers, teachers, social workers and anyone who may have questions about DACA and how this could affect a person’s status.

That event is happening on Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Servicios de La Raza 3131 West 14th Avenue in Denver.

On March 24, the lawyers at Robinson and Henry, along with Servicios will hold a DACA renewal workshop also at Servicios de La Raza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit the Servicios de La Raza website for more information.