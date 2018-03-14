Two hospitalized after Navy jet crashes off Florida coast

KEY WEST, Fla. – Two people have been hospitalized after a Navy jet went down off the coast of the Florida Keys during a mishap Wednesday, according to officials.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet was part of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, the “Blacklions,” based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, according to WTKR.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. MT) in shallow waters after the aircraft caught fire and went down one mile off the runway from the naval station in Key West. The pilot and a weapons system officer managed to eject and deploy their parachutes, according to WPLG.

According to a Navy official, both crew members were rescued and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center.

Their medical condition wasn’t known as of Wednesday evening.