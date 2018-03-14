Thousands of local students participate in national school walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As part of the National “School Walkout Movement,” thousands of local students left school on Wednesday to demand stricter gun laws.

Students said they want school to be a safe place to learn. They chose to end the march at the State Capitol in Denver to send a visual message to lawmakers: they want gun reform.

A sea of students on the steps of the Capitol waived signs and chanted, “No more silence, kill gun violence.”

A megaphone was used to amplify their message: “What do we want? Gun control. When do we want it? Now.”

One mother held tight to her daughter.

“There are 17 families who can’t hug their babies. That’s what I was doing, just being so grateful that I can be here and hugging her,” parent, Jodi Duke said.

The protest was sparked by last month’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“I was scared to go back to school because I don’t know what will happen. Are we going to be next?,” Alonna Patilla, 8th grader at Denver Green, said.

The crowd then fell silent. With somber expressions and down-cast eyes, they held 17 minutes of silence. One minute was dedicated to each victim killed in Parkland.

One Denver Public School administrator told FOX31 he is proud to see students take action beyond the classroom.

“It’s good that they already know at this young age that a democracy needs active participants. So, the fact that they’re willing to come out, take time out of their day, come out and learn and show that they do have a voice, is very important,” Will Jones, Director of Media Relations for Denver Public School District, said.

DPS said their normal absence policy was in place on Wednesday. If parents did not call in for their child, they will have an unexcused absence for walking out.