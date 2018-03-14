More spring-like conditions with sunshine, warm temperatures before late-week changes move in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm conditions on Wednesday with highs expected to reach the low 70s in Denver and across the Front Range.

A cold front will inch closer to Colorado by Thursday morning, bringing in scattered mountain snow showers.

Meanwhile in the metro area, clouds will increase through the morning hours, with the chance for rain moving in by the afternoon.

Highs will again stay above average, topping off in the mid-60s around lunchtime.

Thursday night into Friday morning, rain will transition into a few isolated snow showers. No accumulation in the metro area is expected, and any showers will clear out by lunchtime.

Temperatures will also be cooler, dropping into the mid-50s to end the workweek.

The weekend looks to be mild with highs in the low 60s expected on Saturday and plenty of sunshine. It will be slightly cooler, in the mid-50s, with the chance for rain on Sunday .

