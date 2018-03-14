× Several people taken into custody after incident with 3 stolen vehicles

AURORA, Colo. — Several people were in custody Wednesday night following an incident involving three stolen vehicles according to Aurora police.

It happened on I-70 just east of metro Denver. There were apparently multiple scenes along I-70, including near Strasburg a witness said.

Aurora police said the driver of a carjacked vehicle eluded officers on eastbound I-70. The driver of that vehicle crashed and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a second stolen vehicle was spotted on I-70 and that vehicle continued heading east on I-70. The police department said the driver jumped from the vehicle, ran on foot and got into a third stolen vehicle as a passenger.

Officers from other jurisdictions stopped the third vehicle and took multiple parties into custody.

Aurora police said they didn’t have any other information while they investigated what happened.