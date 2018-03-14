Report: Broncos to trade Trevor Siemian to Vikings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are reportedly trading Trevor Siemian to the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

The #Vikings are finalizing a trade for #Broncos QB Trevor Siemian, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

There was interest around the league. Appears #Broncos are trading Trevor Siemian to the Vikings per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 14, 2018

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos will also give the Vikings a 2018 late-round pick for a pick in the the 2019 NFL Draft.

Broncos and Vikings are finalizing a trade for backup QB Trevor Siemian, as @rapsheet said. Broncos will send Siemian and a 2018 late-round pick to the Vikings for a pick in 2019 draft, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

Siemian will join Kirk Cousins and former Broncos fan favorite quarterback Kyle Sloter in Minnesota. Siemian reportedly had several other teams interested in him.

The news comes after the Broncos signed unrestricted free-agent quarterback Case Keenum to a two year contract. Keenum led the Vikings to the NFC Championship game last season.

Siemian was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Siemian was the starting quarterback for the Broncos for the majority of the 2016 and 2017 seasons after beating out first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch. He was benched in October after several turnovers but returned as the starting QB later in the season.

He finished the season with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.