Refund checks to be sent to Snuggie customers

PHOENIX — Some customers who bought a Snuggie or other products pitched on television over the past two decades might receive money soon.

The Arizona Republic reports Allstar Marketing Group, which sells the blanket with sleeves, will pay more than $7.2 million to consumers who bought the “As Seen On TV” merchandise.

Checks for more than 218,000 customers will average $33.14 apiece. Refunds for the Magic Mesh screen door will also be issued.

The Federal Trade Commission alleged that Allstar used misleading advertising since 1999. The agency said Allstar promised customers they could buy one and get one free, but did not disclose all the costs.

Checks will be mailed this week. Consumers who have questions can call the refund administrator at 877-982-1294.