Man arrested in connection to 2015 Northern Colorado random shootings

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A man has been arrested in connection to at least one of the six unsolved random shootings that happened in Northern Colorado in 2015.

Christopher Parker, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and is first degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The incident Parker is charged with happened on June 3, 2015 when William Connole was shot and killed while standing at the intersection of East First Street and North St. Louis Avenue in Loveland.

The Northern Colorado Shootings Task Force, which has been investigating the shootings, forensically linked Connole’s murder to the attempted shooting of a motorcyclist near Denver Drive and East 18th Street in Loveland.