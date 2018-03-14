× Lawmakers: Cash-paying slot machines are not games of skill

DENVER — The Colorado legislature wants to outlaw cash-paying slot machines at unregulated adult “skills game” arcades following a FOX31 Problem Solvers undercover investigation last year.

Representative and House Majority Leader, KC Becker (D) 13th District, told FOX31 lawmakers already believed the state’s “internet sweepstakes café” law prohibited businesses from operating slot machines (and other casino-style games) without oversight from the Gaming Commission.

However, FOX31 visited a number of gaming centers where slot machines were programmed to pay players who “nudged” winning wheels into the correct position. Operators told us that the games require “skill,” not just luck, so current laws do not apply

to their gaming arcades.

Local prosecutors and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have opened criminal cases against multiple skill game arcades, including La Fortuna and American Pride in Denver, but the status of those cases remains sealed under court order.

In the meantime, the legislature crafted HB 18-1234 Skills Game Bill; “Concerning clarification of the laws governing simulated gambling activity.”

Representative Becker told FOX31, “We passed a bill to make it clear that this was illegal a couple years ago and folks (skill game arcade operators) said, ‘We think it’s worth the risk. We know it’s against the law and we’re going to do it anyway.'”

Becker is holding a hearing on the bill Thursday at 1:30 and expects wide-ranging support from both sides of the aisle.

“These are definitely predatory businesses. People don’t necessarily want to see them in their communities. Don’t want to see them proliferating. So, there’s a lot of reasons we want to limit where they are,” Representative Becker told FOX31 during an on-camera interview from the Capitol.

HB 18-1234 makes “offering” of a “simulated gambling device” a crime. It also redefines a “slot machine” to include “results are determined by both “chance” and “the skill of the player.”

“It gives tools to local district attorneys which give them a better chance to enforce the law,” said Becker.

Lawmakers are also getting support from groups like Protect our Neighborhoods.

Spokesperson Michelle Lyng told us the group’s biggest concern is skill game arcades are targeting low-income neighborhoods – places where people can least afford to lose money gambling.

“They’re unregulated. They have no consumer protections. We’re very concerned about the marketing they do to vulnerable populations,” said Lyng.

The only real challenge of passing the proposed simulated gaming law will be to make certain, so-called “legitimate” adult arcades, like Dave & Buster’s and Chuck E. Cheese’s, can keep operating gaming machines which allow players to win tickets or tokens, which can then be redeemed for other prizes – from stuffed animals to an Xbox.

Lawmakers added language to the proposed legislation which appears to alleviate those concerns. Part of the proposed “simulated gambling device” definition states: “The term does not include bona fide amusement devices … that pay nothing of value … and cannot be used for gambling.”