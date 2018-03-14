Hundreds of students around Colorado join gun protest with walkouts

DENVER — Students around Colorado joined a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence, including students at Columbine High School, the site of a 1999 massacre.

About 250 students left Columbine in Jefferson County on Wednesday and gathered on a soccer field next to the building, not far from the site of the library where most of the 13 people killed in the school shooting lost their lives.

Some held homemade signs, including one that said “CO(Loves)FL”.

They released red, white and blue balloons as the names of the 17 people killed at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the worst high school shooting since the 1999 massacre at Columbine.

The names of the 13 people killed at Columbine were also read before the students observed a moment of silence.

Marjory Stoneman students spoke to students who walked out at Fairview High School in Boulder. Protesters from some Denver schools continued their demonstration by walking to the state Capitol.