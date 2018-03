Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry Irish Stout + Shepherd’s Pie

While there is nothing wrong with shamrock-shaped glasses and keg stands, Growler USA thinks Saint Patrick deserves a celebration that’s a little more dignified and delicious. They have got an easy (and mouthwatering) way for you to up your game this Saint Patrick’s Day: gather your fellow lads and lasses for a feast featuring traditional Irish recipes paired with Irish-inspired American craft beers.

https://growlerusa.com/