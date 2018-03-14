Finally…rain & snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow will return to the Colorado mountains tonight and last through Thursday. That's welcome news as our snowpack for the season is running well below normal. Snow totals could range from a few inches to more than 4" in spots. Again, all good news.

A cold front will arrive in Denver during the afternoon on Thursday and then slide onto the eastern plains during the evening. We are expecting rain showers to develop as the front moves through the area. There could even be some thunder. The rain could mix with or change to snow for a short period of time overnight in Denver. I can't rule out a slushy 1/2" of accumulation mainly on grassy areas. There is a slightly better chance on an inch or more of wet snow in the northeast corner of the state.

We will quickly get the sunshine to return to metro Denver and the Front Range on Friday. However, in the wake of the cold front we are expecting very strong wind from the north at speeds up to 40mph and gusts that could even be higher.

And, more good news as it relates to our dry conditions is we have more snow coming to the mountains on Sunday and more rain/snow showers to Denver and points east.

