Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all do it, a few bites here, a few bites there as you are cooking and before you know it you have nibbled a good four to five hundred calories. Dr. Shilpi Agarwal M.D. wrote a book called "The 10-Day Total Body Transformation" and shows easy ways to avoid overeating as you cook. You can get her new book on Amazon or check her out at Shilpimd.com.