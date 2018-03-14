Denver teachers could strike if agreement on pay not reached

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's possible teachers in Denver could soon be on strike.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association board approved a call for strike preparations, if Denver Public Schools doesn't provide a compensation proposal that provides security, predictability and transparency for Denver teachers and students.

The current agreement ends at midnight Wednesday.

Negotiations have been underway all day and continued into the late-night hours Wednesday.

No decisions had been made.

Denver Public Schools released a statement earlier in the day:

"We are committed to reaching an agreement. We reached agreement in August on our general fund support for teachers, in which we gave our educators the largest raise of any teachers in the metro area. At stake now is the $30 million in Procomp dollars (about 1/10 of total teacher compensation) and we are looking forward to reaching an agreement with the DCTA. If no agreement is reached to change that system, we will continue with the current Procomp system to ensure that teachers continue to receive their Procomp payments."