Columbine students who walked out ‘inspired to work harder’ for change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Students at Columbine High School joined National Walkout Day.

The message mirrors those of other schools across the nation. A group of students at Columbine want stricter gun laws. While the message is the same, the walkout was different, simply because it was at Columbine.

“Once a Rebel always a Rebel," Columbine student Leah Zundel said.

The walkout was different because the Columbine community didn't just sympathize with Parkland, Florida. The group empathized as well, because they know what the students are going through.

“Columbine ... the tragedy that happened ... it inspires us to work harder for change,” walkout organizer Rachel Hill said.

“You roam the halls during your off period, during passing periods, and you just remember all the history that went on there,” Zundel said.

Another organizer, Kaylee Tyner said, “That really does make it hit home closer for you.”

The walkout honored both Stoneman Douglas victims and Columbine victims. Balloons were released for people affected by both tragedies. After that, the students tied ribbons on a nearby fence to show their support for the movement to try and get stricter gun laws.

“Not just asking for change but demanding it, we have to have change,” Tyner said.

“If you’re going to continue to take money from the NRA, and not listen to the children, not listen to the people who are calling and screaming for change to happen as far as gun legislation gun laws, then you will not have my vote, you will not have millions of other people's votes.”

“We are calling for us to still have second amendment rights but with limitations that will make it safer for students and people in the public,” Tyner also said.

“Universal background checks, a waiting period, raising the gun limit age to 21 ... those would make it harder for people to abuse their second amendment rights," Hill said.

“Hopefully they’ll listen to these students that are our future, because one more life is one too many,” former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis said.

The students say Wednesday's walkout was just the beginning. One of the organizers says she'll be in Washington, D.C. next week for the March For Our Lives.

School officials say about 300 students walked out. Some students did decide to stay inside because their views didn't align with the people who walked out.