Colorado school shooter fighting for unsupervised release

The man who shot and injured two Deer Creek Middle School students eight years ago was back in court Wednesday, asking a judge for unsupervised release into the community.

The shooter, who FOX31 is not identifying in this story at the request of victims, was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

That means he can eventually be released into the community unsupervised, so long as a judge rules to allow it.

"He's pretty much having his life handed to him on a silver platter while the rest of us struggle day-by-day from what he put us through," said Matthew Thieu, one of the two students who was shot in 2010. "I literally have to look over my shoulder wherever I go. I don't eat out without facing the door," he said.

David Benke was also in the courtroom for the hearing. He is the math teacher who tackled the shooter in 2010, saving countless other lives.

"I don't regret it, but I wouldn't recommend anyone do it because they might not come out as lucky as I did," Benke said.

Benke also doesn't believe the man should be released.

"I just hope he never gets out. Not ever," he said.

However, two state psychologists argued the shooter is ready for unsupervised release. They say he has reached the limits of his in-patient treatment and has already spent more than 700 supervised hours in the Pueblo community.

They call him a model patient, even though the man still suffers from schizophrenia and hallucinations, which include occasional voices in his head.

Judge Laura Tighe listened to more than eight hours of testimony Wednesday and has not yet ruled on the request.