Bodies found in Denver construction site fire officially identified

DENVER — The two people who were killed in the three-alarm fire in Denver’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood on March 7 have been identified by the Denver Coroner’s Office.

29-year-old Roberto Flores-Prieto and 37-year-old Dustin Peterson were killed when the fire broke out just after noon at 1833 Emerson St.

Flores-Prieto’s family told FOX31 and Channel 2 that he was a construction worker who was on the third floor when co-workers last saw him.

The coroner’s office completed autopsy’s on both victims and said that the cause of death is pending investigation.

The investigation into the deadly fire continues and crews are continuing to cleanup the damage.

The fire damaged dozens of nearby apartments and offices that have been fenced off and marked as unsafe. Some haven’t been able to return home.