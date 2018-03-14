2015 northern Colorado random shootings: Timeline of events

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to at least one of the six unsolved random shootings that happened in northern Colorado in 2015.

The Northern Colorado Shootings Task Force has been investigating the shootings that occurred in Larimer and Weld Counties. Although authorities have connected some to each other, they have not forensically connected them all.

The shootings left two people dead. Police believe that the victims were randomly selected.

The shootings began in April 2015.

April 22, 2015

Cori Romero was shot in the neck while merging onto southbound I-25 from Harmony Road in Larimer County around 11:15 p.m. Romero survived the incident.

May 18, 2015

John Jacoby was shot and killed while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Weld County Road 15 and Weld County Road 72 in Windsor.

The task force later was able to forensically link the shooting of Romero to the homicide of Jacoby.

June 3, 2015

Two shootings occurred in Northern Colorado on this day.

At 10:30 p.m. – A motorcyclist was shot while riding near Denver Drive and East 18th Street in Loveland. The person was not injured but reported being followed by an orange colored pickup truck.

12 minutes later, at 10:42 p.m. – William Connole was shot and killed while standing at the intersection of East First Street and North St. Louis Avenue in Loveland.

The task force later was able to forensically link the death of Connole and the shooting of the motorcyclist. The task force also obtained surveillance video of an old orange colored pickup truck following the motorcycle and driving through an intersection.

Sept. 13, 2015

Two shootings occurred in the early morning hours of this day.

12 a.m. – Cottonwood Plains Elementary School was shot at several times. The school was not occupied at the time of the shooting.

12:30 a.m. – Several rounds were shot into the window of an occupied hallway at Banner Health Center – Fort Collins on Harmony Road. There were no injuries.

The task force was later able to forensically link the two Sep. 13, 2015 shootings and obtained surveillance video indicated the shooter was driving a red 2002-2007 Mini Cooper with a black hard top.

March 13, 2018

A suspect is arrested in connection to the June 3, 2015 shootings.