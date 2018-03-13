WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina after crashing car

CONCORD, N.C. — Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy has been charged with DWI in North Carolina.

WSOC-TV reports the WWE star was charged in Cabarrus County after being in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

An arrest report says Hardy registered a 0.25 blood alcohol level on a Breathalyzer test. North Carolina’s limit is 0.08 percent.

Jeff Hardy Arrested for DWI After Crashing Car https://t.co/k13hz0WNMm — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2018

Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy, are known as the wresting duo The Hardy Boyz. The Cameron natives won the WWE Raw tag team championships at WrestleMania in April.

The older Hardy brother tweeted shortly after the news broke of Jeff’s arrest.

“EVAH since the #7Dieties have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL…I AM MORE,” the tweet said.

EVAH since the #7Deities have come to me, I do not put alcohol, drugs, or foreign substances into my VESSEL. I AM MORE. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 12, 2018

Hardy has a history with the law. In 2011, he served time in jail stemming from a 2009 cocaine and prescription pill arrest, TMZ reports.

Hardy has an April court date scheduled. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.