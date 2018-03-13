Vigil scheduled for downtown Denver fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The community continues to mourn the loss of the two people that died in last week's massive blaze off Emerson Street in Denver.

Now one construction worker and his family want to give the grieving community some closure. There will be a candlelight vigil on Fri., March 16 at 7 p.m. to honor the two construction workers who lost their lives in the fire.

One of the plumbers who was actually on site when the construction site went up in flames came up with the idea for the vigil. Junior Vega wants people to have a place to heal, and his wants the victims families to know the community has their backs.

Vega says one of his friends didn't make it out of the fire. Vega he hasn't seen his coworker, Dustin Peterson, since the fire.

“He was just a good guy," Junior Vega said. “It’s like losing a brother, it’s very hard.”

The vigil on Friday is to honor both the victims and their families.

“Just to make sure that they’re okay and that they know that people are there to support them.”

Anyone is welcome to attend. It will be at the corner of Park and Emerson in Denver.