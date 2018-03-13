× Three warm days before next storm system

Expect a few mild, dry days before we see a 30% chance of rain/snow Thursday overnight into Friday.

Today, sunshine and tranquil in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. High 56.

The Mountains can expect morning sunshine then turning partly cloudy. Highs 30s and 40s.

Abnormally warm across Colorado on Wednesday ahead of a storm system. Highs reach 70 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. 40s and 50s in the Mountains.

Rain/Snow hits the Mountains late Wednesday and continues on Thursday and Friday. 3-8 inches total snow at the ski areas. Rain mixes in at lower elevation mountain valleys.

The best chance of rain/snow in Denver occurs overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Highs on Friday in the 50s.

Saturday looks dry.

Another storm arrives for Sunday-Monday with rain/snow chances for the Front Range.

