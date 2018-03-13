Temperatures soar to the 70s on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's weather will stay quiet and dry in Denver with overnight lows dropping to the low 30s. The Front Range and plains will see temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday's high temperature will reach the low 70s in Denver with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be a fantastic day to spend time outside.

High temperatures will stay in the low 70s on Thursday with winds picking up in the afternoon as a cold front moves closer to Colorado. This will be a high fire danger day across eastern Colorado. A cold front will move through Thursday evening bringing a 10% chance of rain to the Front Range late Thursday night.

A few lingering showers will stick around for Friday morning. With morning low temperatures close to the freezing mark, it is possible rain showers change over to mixed and wet snow showers. Accumulations in Denver will be small (below .5") if we do see any at all. Pavement should be warm enough from Thursday afternoon to not see big issues on the roads in Denver Friday morning but we will be watching this closely the next few days.

The mountains and northeast plains will see bigger impacts from this cold front. Scattered snow showers Thursday and Friday will bring 3-7 inches of accumulation to the mountains by Friday afternoon. The far northeast plains could see 1-3 inches of accumulation on Friday morning.

Saturday will be dry with highs in the low 60s. Another storm system moves in on Sunday and brings another round of rain and snow showers to Colorado Sunday evening.

