Teenage motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle left one man dead Tuesday morning, according to Brighton police.

The fatal crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 50th Avenue and Bridge Street at roughly 11:50 a.m.

A statement issued by the police stated that witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it collided with a truck making a left turn from eastbound Bridge Street onto northbound 50th Avenue.

Police said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was identified only as an 18-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital following the crash and later died of his injuries.

His full identity will be given following the pending notification of family.