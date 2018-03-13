Reports: Case Keenum expected to sign with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Case Keenum, who guided the Minnesota Vikings to the brink of the Super Bowl last season, is expected to sign with the Broncos when free agency opens Wednesday, according to several reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to break the news late Monday night. Terms of the contract are unknown.

The 30-year-old Keenum has had stints with the Texans, Rams and Vikings, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

Keenum threw for 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while going 11-3 as a starter for the Vikings in place of the injured Sam Bradford last season.

He also threw a touchdown on the last play of the game to Stefon Diggs to stun the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Broncos were thought to make a serious push for former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

But by signing Keenum, they save money against the salary cap that will allow them to make fixes to some other areas of need.

Former Broncos coach and current front office consultant Gary Kubiak coached Keenum when he was with the Texans.

The Broncos went 5-11 last season and have missed the playoffs each of the past two years after winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

They have not had consecutive losing seasons since 1971 and 1972.

Broncos quarterback John Elway has talked repeatedly during the offseason about the need to get better at quarterback.

“I still think that we’re not too far away,” Elway said earlier in the offseason. “Obviously, we have to get better at that position. We didn’t play very well there last year, and that’s not all on the players.

“There were some things we should have done differently that we didn’t do. But I feel like we can get right back in the thick of things pretty quickly.”

Players cannot sign free agent contracts until the new league year opens at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

With Keenum on board, the Broncos are expected to keep Paxton Lynch as their backup quarterback and possibly trade Trevor Siemian. Brock Osweiler is a free agent and isn’t expected back with the Broncos.

The Broncos likely won’t take a quarterback when they pick at No. 5 in next month’s draft.