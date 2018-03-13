Juvenile seriously injured after being hit in Manual High School parking lot

DENVER — A juvenile male was seriously injured after he was hit by another juvenile male in the parking lot of Manual High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said that the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 28th Avenue.

The victim was hit while the vehicle was trying to park into a parking space at the school, according to police. It is unknown if the juveniles were students at the school.

Police said that charges are pending but no arrests have been made.

The victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are on scene investigating the incident.