Parents, students says there is a culture of racism at private high school in Arvada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. – Students and parents protested Tuesday night outside Faith Christian Academy because they say there is a culture of racism at the private school that needs to be stopped.

“The children feel like they can do whatever they want, say whatever they want with no accountability,” parent Nancy Felix told FOX31. “There’s a culture of silencing, of denial, of not having a conversation, of no repercussions, no accountability from the current superintendent and principal.”

Felix has been sending her now 18-year-old daughter Remya to Faith Christian Academy since she was in second grade.

“The school does provide a really, really good education but there has always been an undercurrent, an undertone of some racism and bullying,” she said.

Felix says her other daughter goes to public school at Arvada West, which has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying, and they have never had problems there like they do at FCA.

“I’ve had kids call me the ‘n’ word all the time. That’s probably not even the worst thing, honestly,” Remya Sinha told FOX31.

“Black lives don’t matter. You’re only smart because you’re Asian. A teacher has called other children ‘blackies’. She has said that women should be chained to the stove,” Felix added.

She says she has gone to school administrators several times with concerns about racism.

“Oh, they’ve prayed with us, cried with us. Said oh, we’re so sorry. And then nothing gets done,” Felix said.

In January, one of the teachers decided to host a chapel, which is like an assembly, focused on the topic of racism.

“And that’s when the firestorm happened,” Felix said.

White students and their parents reportedly felt uncomfortable with the dialogue and content of the presentation.

Following the chapel, the teacher who organized it wrote a letter saying, “I soon realized that several students and parents were very upset with the chapel. They got the impression that the panel was trying to guilt and shame our white students and call them all racists.”

He went on to explain in the letter that was not his intent and he was saddened the material was interpreted in an accusatory tone.

Felix says the parents of several white students held a meeting following the chapel and minority parents were not invited.

“I pay tuition just like everybody else so I walked in there late and demanded to be heard,” she said.

Felix describes the meeting mostly as requests from parents for the teacher to be fired.

“I don’t think I can describe how hateful those parents were and how racist those parents were and the feeling was surreal,” Felix said. “One of the parents actually stood up and said if I wanted diversity I’d go to manual high school.”

In a letter to parents following the chapel, school administrators said, “We believe that the topic of racism is an appropriate one to be addressed at FCA and should not be ignored, and our desire was to tackle this challenging topic in an informative way.”

It goes on to say, “we recognize in this instance we did not effectively accomplish our goal and there were flaws in that delivery. We wish this wasn’t the case, however, we are committed to improve and as we move ahead.”

Parents tell FOX31 the teacher who led the racism chapel was fired at the end of February. The school has not provided an official cause for the personnel change.

“I went to the principal and I said you can’t fire the only person these children have to go to that’s safe that they trust because he tried to do something that was, in my opinion, really good,” Felix said.

FOX31 has reached out to Faith Christian Academy. When the reporter asked to speak to someone regarding the allegations, the secretary said she was instructed to collect the station’s contact information. No one from FCA has called back as of this publication.