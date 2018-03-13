National School Walkouts: What Colorado districts are planning for Wednesday

DENVER — Students across the country are expected to walk out of their classrooms Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

The national school walkout is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in every time zone and last for 17 minutes — a minute for each life lost in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Several Colorado school districts plan on participating in the event.

Denver Public Schools

Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design, Denver School of the Arts, East High School and North High School all plan to walk out at 10am tomorrow and March to the State Capitol. Centennial Elementary is providing students with cloth strips for students write/draw on these cloth strips they ways that they demonstrate WoRLD CARE (wonder, responsibility, leadership determination, compassion, advocacy, respect and empathy). Students will then tie these cloth strips onto the fence surrounding the school garden throughout the day. DCIS Baker Middle School and High School students are participating in a “sit out” on the field around the perimeter of the school for 17 minutes. All students will walk outside the school building at 10 a.m., together with their 6th period class and teacher. Students at Merrill Middle School will host a “walk in” consisting of 17 minutes of silence followed by a student led presentation on how to promote positivity and protection in our schools. At Northfield High School, there will be a scheduled student walkout at 10 a.m. Students will gather in the courtyard and reading off the names of those killed in Florida. Students will discuss gun control, more mental health support in schools and creating an inclusive school environment. There will be a gun safety town hall tomorrow night with former state senator Mike Johnston from 6-7:30 p.m.

JeffCo Public Schools

Jeffco Public Schools acknowledges some of our students, staff, and families may want to participate in walkout events in some capacity. We will respect the rights of our students, staff, and families – those who may want to participate and those who may not. Jeffco Public Schools is directing school leaders to communicate with their school community and discuss any plans. It is important everyone understands that student action will be respected, but safety and order must be maintained and the expectation is for the school day to proceed as usual. What we expect:

It will vary by school, but we expect a typical day at school with some middle and high school students choosing to walkout at 10 a.m. Other students will remain in class. Students who walk out will be supervised for safety and encouraged to stay on school grounds and return to class after 17 minutes. Some schools may opt for alternatives to a walkout, such as 17 seconds of silence. Columbine High School:

Student leaders have shared they plan to walkout at 10 a.m., stay on school grounds, listen to student speakers for 17 minutes, then return to class. Students that choose not to participate will stay in class.

Broomfield High School

Students at Broomfield High School will be walking out of school at 10 AM on this day (Wednesday, March 14th) and will march to the George Di Ciero City and County Building. We will peacefully protest here until 11:30 AM and then we will walk back to the high school. While it is, of course, your own decision as to whether or not you return to classes for the rest of the day, we encourage you to continue the#ENOUGH movement with us the remainder of the day. Students who choose to participate will sit outside of Broomfield High School until 3 PM after returning from the march. During this time, students can write letters to Congress urging them to take action to keep schools safe. By taking a seat, we are making a statement and taking a stand. We ask teachers, administrators, parents, community leaders, and community members to join Broomfield High School and the Women’s March in this event. Everyone who chooses to be involved must agree to uphold the Women’s March values of inclusive, non-violence, and the Unity Principles (https://www.womensmarch.com/principles/) Wear all ORANGE (color for movement) to show solidarity and make signs for the day of the event! If you choose not to participate in the walkout/ protest, you can still support the cause by calling or writing Congress and by wearing orange. Let’s use our voices and our votes to create positive change and to tell our leaders #ENOUGH

Westminster High School

As students across the country hold school walkouts on Wednesday, March 14 to remember the 17 shooting victims from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and advocate for safer schools, students at Westminster High School have come up with their own plan to send a message of solidarity and social awareness. Students are being encouraged to wear Burgundy and Silver, the colors of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, to school on Wednesday. At 10 a.m. they will gather at the outdoor amphitheater to take a group photo to be sent to the school in Florida. WHS held a similar event in October, 2012 when students wore purple and took a picture in memory of Jessica Ridgeway who was kidnapped and murdered. During the 17 minutes that follow, students will be encouraged to write letters to their representatives sharing their personal views about school safety and the steps they would like lawmakers to take on their behalf. “I’m so proud of my students,” said Principal Kiffany Kiewiet. “They came up with this plan on their own as a way to make a meaningful contribution to the debate.” The group photo will take place at 10 a.m., so media interested in covering the event and talking to students should arrive by 9:45 a.m. to clear security and be in place.

Rock Canyon High School

From a student at the high school: