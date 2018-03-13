Man who shot at Pueblo officers wounded by return fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities say a 35-year-old man who fired a handgun at police was wounded by return fire from officers.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the man’s condition is currently unknown, but he underwent surgery after the Tuesday morning shooting.

The Pueblo Police Department says officers had been responding to reports of an unconscious man in vehicle when they ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Officers say the man then became alert and departed the scene. There was no vehicle chase, but officers continued to search the area.

The vehicle was later found in a parking lot, at which point the man exited, ran and began firing at officers.

Two officers who returned fire were not injured and are on paid administrative leave amid the investigation.