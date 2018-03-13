Man charged with vehicular homicide in Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — A man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last week, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Terrance Clark, 42, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide-DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and one count of vehicular homicide-reckless driving.

On March 6, prosecutors said Clark was driving northbound on Quebec Street near the intersection of Interstate 70 when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The crash caused the stopped vehicle to catch fire, trapping 45-year-old Gaylon Powers inside. Police and fire crews did all they could to get Powers out but were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors said Clark fled the scene on foot, ignoring commands from a police officer who witnessed the crash.

Clark was quickly apprehended and displayed several indications of alcohol impairment, allegedly admitting he had been drinking beer, prosecutors said.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a second advisement.