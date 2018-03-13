Video: grass fire near Horizon Park in Aurora contained

AURORA, Colo. — A large grass fire in Aurora prompted response by both Aurora police and the fire department. A warning call went out to residents alerting them of the danger.
SkyFOX flew over the scene near Horizon Park around 5:20 p.m. and flames were still visible and a large potion of land backing up to an apparent apartment complex is charred.
Aurora Fire later tweeted that the fire was contained around 5:40 p.m.
Investigators have not released the cause or size of the fire. It’s unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.
39.642848 -104.772878