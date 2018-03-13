Get a Spring Hair Makeover at Ergun Tercan European Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can be hard to find a stylist you trust, and for years, Joana and Paula have trusted Ergun Tercan with theirs. Ergun is a master stylist with 30 years of experience. He loves to make women feel beautiful, and today he joined us in studio with his wife and manager, Pembe Tercan, to talk about his new line of hair extensions. The before and after pictures say it all.

For today only, Ergun is offering 10 complimentary consultations in his chair! He will customize a look just for you! Plus, first timers to the salon can get a complimentary hair cut with the purchase or a color service.

Call Ergun Tercan European Salon now to book your appointment at (303)433-5544. You can also book online at ETDenver.com.