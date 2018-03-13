Exercise and cannabis combine at Wheat Ridge gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- It’s called Break the Stigma Fitness. Owner Janessa Lea calls it the first cannabis-friendly fitness facility in the world.

Opened in July 2017, it’s the owners bread and butter, “we do cannabis infused group fitness classes which is yoga, kickboxing and other classes all here.“

Lea’s not in it just for the money. She’s in it for her health. She suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disease, “it resulted in a multitude of issues, one that has a great effect on anybody’s life that has chronic pain.“

Break the Stigma Fitness is open to the public. But first you request an invite, then they will send you a link. Then you register for the class of your choice.

They do not sell marijuana, but gift it to their customers as free samples you can use, if you choose.

Customer Ashley Kingsley likes the work out with weed combination, “got to get the kids to sports, got to make dinner, got to clean the house. Got to work 40 hours a week, when I come in here and I consume cannabis, I come alive."

Lea says cannabis can help folks have a better life and that should be an option. Or another words, Atoka day keeps the doctor away.