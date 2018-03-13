‘Dead Sea Scrolls’ exhibit opens Friday at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

DENVER — An exhibit featuring some of the oldest-known biblical documents is coming to Denver.

The “Dead Sea Scrolls” exhibit will be unveiled on Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and will be available through Sept. 3.

The exhibit showcases the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancients writings primarily in Hebrew that include at least fragments from almost every Old Testament book.

Michele Koons, curator of archaeology for the museum, said 10 scrolls will be shown during the first half of the exhibit’s stay and another 10 will be introduced during the second half.

The exhibit will also feature other historic artifacts from the Middle East such as well-preserved organic materials like leather sandals and food, one-of-a-kind religious jewelry, weapons and a 3-ton portion of Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

The exhibit can be seen at the museum at 2001 Colorado Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets costs $18 to $26, which includes general admission.