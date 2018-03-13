Colorado Springs officers fatally shoot man who took woman hostage in motel room

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police shot and killed a man they were trying to arrest after a six-hour standoff on Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said 31-year-old Corky Lee Oliver barricaded himself inside in a room at the Travel Star Motel in the 1700 block of Nevada Avenue about 3:30 p.m. and told police he was holding a woman hostage.

The Colorado Springs Police Department evacuated the motel and called in negotiators.

After about six hours, officers forced their way inside and shot and killed Oliver.

The woman who had been taken hostage was taken to a hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured. The officers who opened fire have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting, said Oliver was wanted for robbery.

He was one of three suspects arrested in June in a shooting at a Starbucks not far from the motel.

He was set to stand trial next month on attempted first-degree murder and other charges.